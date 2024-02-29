Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bluejig Buzz can lead rivals a merry dance

Hove - 18:44 - Back Natural World (Trap 4)

Natural World (T4) is fancied to make it third time lucky over the 500-metre trip. Lightly raced for a September '21 whelp, there's been encouragement from her exploits, notably her good early pace. With another swift exit from the boxes and further progress likely she looks up to playing a leading role.

Hove - 20:32 - Back Swift Unity (Trap 1)

Swift Unity's (T1) strike rate at Hove doesn't tell the whole story as she's a consistent, strong-running sort at the standard four-bend trip but possibly finds the 695-metre distance just taxing her. She holds good claims on expected final time in this field and nothing else is expected to be coming home stronger off the final bend. She can strike fast and late for a deserved second success.

Swindon - 21:07 - Back Bluejig Buzz (Trap 6)

Bluejig Buzz (T6) had a progressive profile in Ireland and continued the good work following his switch to Swindon during the second half of last year, gaining a sixth success at the track in emphatic style in November. Lightly raced since, he has finished strongly in second on his last two starts in recent weeks to highlight he's coming to the boil again. He boasts a 33% strike rate when operating in stripes and all looks set fair for a bold showing out wide.