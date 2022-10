PUCKANE TWILIGHT (Trap 1) - 19:07 Henlow

PUCKANE TWILIGHT (Trap 1) remains promising and can open his account down in grade in the 19:07 race. He's not had much luck so far but it was encouraging to see him finish second in a sprint after another very slow start last week and his trial times over 460m show he's got a fair bit of ability.

BLUE TICK KELVA (Trap 2) - 20:23 Henlow

BLUE TICK KELVA (Trap 2) is one of the best bets on the card in the 20:23 contest. A classy open winner in Ireland, he's really found his stride at Henlow in recent weeks, looking better the further he went when scoring easily last Saturday. On that showing he should be hard to beat in this company.

ROARING LION (Trap 1) - 21:02 Henlow

ROARING LION (Trap 1) makes stacks of appeal in the 21:02 heat. She was backed as if defeat was out of the question last week but her supporters didn't get much of a run as she found herself in all sorts of bother. She's better than an A6 bitch and compensation awaits granted better fortune tonight.