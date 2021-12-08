Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Lola can strike at Sunderland

Sunderland 8th Dec (A3 450m)Show Hide
Wednesday 8 December, 8.46pm
|Back
|Lay
3. Serene Winner
4. Easy Winner
5. Blue Lola
6. Allowdale Zoe
|5. Blue Lola
|6. Allowdale Zoe
Timeform select the best bets at Monmore and Sunderland on Wednesday.
"...we’re hopeful she can break fastest and make every post a winning one..."
Timeform on Blue Lola
Initially a slow burner, DADDY ROO (Trap 6, 16:18 Monmore) has found the progressive thread at a low level of late, posting a career-best display in A7 on his penultimate start and again running well when third in A6 latest. A November 19' whelp he could well have a little more to offer and on recent form another bold bid beckons in this line-up.
We head over to Sunderland next for A1 action and the likeable CANYA BLITZ (Trap 3, 18:51 Sunderland) is fancied to enhance his strike rate around the North East venue. A dual scorer in this grade in October, he again ran well when runner-up two weeks ago. The balance of his form stands up to close scrutiny in this field and the son of Farloe Blitz can make it 6-14 around here.
BLUE LOLA (Trap 5, 20:46 Sunderland) arrives on a losing run of seven but it is worth noting her last success came when making all in the grade of A2 in September. Now operating a peg lower, she's largely faced with sterner assignments than this evenings. At her best when able to dictate, seizing an early lead rates a distinct possibility here and we're hopeful she can break fastest and make every post a winning one.
