Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Lola can strike at Sunderland

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform select the best bets at Monmore and Sunderland on Wednesday.

"...we’re hopeful she can break fastest and make every post a winning one..."

Timeform on Blue Lola

Initially a slow burner, DADDY ROO (Trap 6, 16:18 Monmore) has found the progressive thread at a low level of late, posting a career-best display in A7 on his penultimate start and again running well when third in A6 latest. A November 19' whelp he could well have a little more to offer and on recent form another bold bid beckons in this line-up.

We head over to Sunderland next for A1 action and the likeable CANYA BLITZ (Trap 3, 18:51 Sunderland) is fancied to enhance his strike rate around the North East venue. A dual scorer in this grade in October, he again ran well when runner-up two weeks ago. The balance of his form stands up to close scrutiny in this field and the son of Farloe Blitz can make it 6-14 around here.

BLUE LOLA (Trap 5, 20:46 Sunderland) arrives on a losing run of seven but it is worth noting her last success came when making all in the grade of A2 in September. Now operating a peg lower, she's largely faced with sterner assignments than this evenings. At her best when able to dictate, seizing an early lead rates a distinct possibility here and we're hopeful she can break fastest and make every post a winning one.

Sunderland 8th Dec (A3 450m)

