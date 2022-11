Drumdoit Jewel (Trap 3) - 18:58 Towcester

Drumdoit Jewel (T3) hasn't had much luck since notching up a quick-fire hat-trick in September but can get back on track in this sprint. She blew her previous times out of the water with a stunning open success seven weeks ago but had to miss most of October. A recent spin should have put the edge back on her and a middle box is just what the doctor ordered.

Moanteen Sutty (Trap 1) - 20:17 Towcester

Moanteen Sutty (T1) can get a four-timer up here. She was scoring for a sixth time in nine starts when getting up late last time, and she shone in a trial recently having been off the track for four weeks.

Master Blake (Trap 2) - 21:28 Towcester

Master Blake (T2) can strike again. He's been shaping up well since his last win and showed his lightning early pace once more when getting back on the scoresheet in the blue jacket last week. This is his level and he'll be hard to contain again.