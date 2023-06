Swindon - 16:14 - Back Kilara Phantom (Trap 1)

Boasting an impressive strike rate at Swindon, Kilara Phantom (T1) lines up in the Blunsdon Standard at the top of his game, making it four wins from his last five starts with another impressive make-all success seven days ago. Boasting just over a 25% strike rate when operating in the red vest, the fact he's inside a slow-starter rates an obvious plus and he can make a bold bid to boss matters on the rails once more.

Newcastle - 18:36 - Back Swift Odlums (Trap 6)

Having been shaping up well in recent outings, Swift Odlums (T6) looks to hold sound claims of adding to her tally in this handicap. A strong runner at the 480-metre trip, this doesn't look a particularly deep race on paper and, provided she can emerge unscathed around bends one and two, she is expected to power home on the inside from the three-quarter point.

Newcasatle - 19:41 - Blackhouse Rose (Trap 4)

Blackhouse Rose (T4) looks to hold standout claims of ending a losing run of six. Beaten in a very fast time for the grade on her most recent start, she largely plies her trade at a higher level than this and, if she can follow the pace without any crowding early doors, we're hopeful she can announce her presence on proceedings from halfway and prove too good for the opposition.