Whitewood Luke (Trap 6) - 19.09 Sheffield

An Open race winner over six bends despite being in the early stages of his career, stamina clearly isn't an issue for WHITEWOOD LUKE (T6). He does possess his share of pace to cope with the standard 500m trip, too, and as the only wide runner in the field, the make-up of the 19.09 looks ideal for Whitewood Luke to strike.

Birdwell Rover (Trap 2) - 19.58 Sheffield

Having graded on at A4 level, BIRDWELL ROVER (T2) made a very promising start to his career when runner-up last month. Things haven't gone his way in two subsequent outings but the strong feeling is that when he does trap and get a clear run, he will turn out to be better than this grade. He's worth backing in the 19.58 contest.

Droopys Yogi (Trap 1) - 20.27 Sheffield

DROOPYS YOGI (T1) is established as an Open-class performer and having been involved in a very messy race at that level a month ago, he was expertly prepared to regain the winning thread having had his trial in A1 company a fortnight ago. He stays in A1 class this evening and while an early lead is no formality in the 20.27, his class should show against four rivals.