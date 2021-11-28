Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Birdie Chance at Swindon

Chancing Birdie (Trap 3) - 19.09 Swindon

There's some good-quality action at Swindon this evening, but the best bet on the card comes in one of the graded races, with CHANCING BIRDIE (T3) likely to take some stopping in the A5 at 19.09. As a February 20 bitch her career is still in its infancy and following a short spell off the track, she left her return run well behind when running on for second a fortnight ago. The late work she did on that occasion indicates she ought to end up better than this level.

Crackaway Boycie (Trap 5) - 19.18 Central Park

Over at Central Park, CRACKAWAY BOYCIE (T5) is at the other end of the age spectrum but he still retains plenty of enthusiasm and early zip. It's fair to say he hasn't been in top form of late but crucially, he gets the ease to A6 company and dominating the opposition in the 19.18 is well within his compass.

Decisive Ritchie (Trap 2) - 20.38 Central Park

A strike rate of 2/21 hardly sets the pulse racing regarding DECISIVE RITCHIE (T2) but he was noted making up plenty of ground in a handicap dominated by those off the front last week. That suggests he's back in good order and the grader has certainly given him a chance returning him to A5 company at 20.38. He's flanked by early pace but is fancied to pick these up late.