Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Billis Starlet looks a big player at Nottingham

The first of three selections at Nottingham comes in the 18:51 contest, with TICKITY GUCCI (Trap 6) taken to make the most out of some very fair grading. The selection overcame crowding to win in this grade on Tuesday and as such, the time wasn't anything flash. As a result, she stays in an A5 and in the hope she copes with this quick turnaround, the follow up is very much on the cards with a good make-up given she is the sole wide seed.

The key part of the 19:26 contest could be the tussle to the first bend between BURGHEAD HANNAH (Trap 6) and Flying Izzy on her inside. Both show tremendous zip to the corner, but Burghead Hannah has achieved the most of the pair in their career so far and her return to A4 company will hopefully be a brief one after tonight.

In terms of points for consistency, it's hard to score higher than BILLIS STARLET (Trap 1) in recent months given she hasn't finished out of the top two positions in 10 outings. She was a short-head away from adding to her tally in this grade last week and in summary she is a very likeable performer who is a strong stayer over the trip and in a grade she can clearly win at, so there's a lot in her favour in the 19:58 affair.