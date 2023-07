Droopys Reserve (Trap 2) - 14:32 Towcester

Towcester plays host to the opening heats of the Juvenile Classic this afternoon and impressive trial stake winner Droopys Reserve (T2) can enhance his credentials for outright glory in heat one. A low-mileage sort boasting all-round pace, a repeat of his latest sectional should see him front rank on the approach to the opening corner and all looks set fair for another big run.

Cyclers Ciara (Trap 4) - 16:43 Central Park

In a race lacking depth, Cyclers Ciara (T4) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top in the Arc Maiden Trophy. A winner in A2 company four starts back, she is easily forgiven her latest run in a C&D open seven days ago. A strong-running sort, she can come home best of all and come out on top.

Billericay Joe (Trap 4) - 17:03 Central Park

A low-mileage June '21 whelp, with a progressive Irish card Billericay Joe (T4) displayed good early pace when making all to open his account on these shores at Hove eight days ago. Open to further progress, there's a good chance he can lead up these rivals and he could well prove tough to dislodge on the front end.