Betsys Breeze (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sheffield

As a Feb 21 bitch, BETSYS BREEZE (T2) is a good staying prospect long term but there are plenty of four-bend races to be won first and she showed a willing attitude when an A6 scorer a fortnight ago. Early crowding meant she was on the back foot here last week in this grade but there's little doubt she's up to scoring in this company for her top kennel and the 18.36 looks a great chance for Betsys Breeze to regain the winning thread.

Da Butcher Said (Trap 3) - 19.41 Sheffield

With a couple of modest trappers on her inside, DA BUTCHER SAID (T3) holds sound claims of leading up on the inside in the 19.41 contest and this 5-dog A5 contest looks a weaker race than her last two assignments in this grade. A winner in this grade last month, she clearly has the tools to win a race such as this when getting on the bunny.

Poachers Fury (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield

Following a tumble in the summer, it's taken a little while for POACHERS FURY (T3) to find his feet, but eased to A4 company last time, he stuck to his task pretty well when runner-up last week. In the hope he builds on that, the 19.58 contest looks a reasonable opening for Poachers Fury.