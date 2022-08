Bethanys Dream (Trap 2) - 20.46 Sheffield

BETHANYS DREAM (Trap 2, 20.46) has largely plied her trade over the six-bend trip in recent months but the strong-running daughter of Ballymac Eske is undoubtedly capable of mixing it over the standard trip, as she proved when coming home fast and late to score in this grade back in May. Recently back from a spell on the side-lines, her run seven days ago in what rated a stronger affair should have blown the cobwebs away and, with a clear run Troy Bedford's bitch is fancied to emerge victorious.

Whichwayseasy (Trap 5) - 21.01 Sheffield

Sheffield's 21.01 features our next selection an A5 over the 500m trip and WHICHWAYSEASY (Trap 5), who arrives on the back of a pair of solid runners-up efforts could well be ready to resume winning ways. She may not be the most straightforward but she's a pacey individual who is at her best when coming fast and late off the final bend. With the possibility of a pace burn up to her inside likely to play to her strengths, the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat can turn mid-pack and strike late to deservedly regain the winning thread.

Boomtown Fifi (Trap 6) - 22.04 Sheffield

Handicap at action at 22.04 and in our book a good chance for BOOMTOWN FIFI (Trap 6) to supplement last week's comfortable in A4 company. A likeable strong-running performer, she will need the breaks operating off the back is expected to soon have those ahead in her sights and she can strike off the final bend to enhance his good record in this discipline.