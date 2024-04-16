Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bernie winner?

Sheffield - 12.47 - Back Sioux Rose (Trap 4)

SIOUX ROSE (Trap 4, 12.47) doesn't boast the most compelling of strike rates allowing for her ability yet, on the back of a bumpy ride on her penultimate start, yet following an ease in class, quickly got back to form when runner-up 7 days ago. Bumping into an improving, unexposed sort then, her own effort on the clock was up there with her previous best and this looks a good opening for her to double her career tally at Sheffield.

Valley - 15.18 - Back Bluetooth (Trap 3)

We head to the Valley at 15.18 with BLUETOOTH (Trap 3) looking to hold standout claims of regaining the winning thread. Beaten only by one with superior back class on his most recent start, the son of Pestana rates the most likely leader in this field this afternoon and, with a 50% strike rate in this class of A3, he should prove very tough to beat.

Doncaster - 21.03 - Back Romantic Bernie (Trap 5)

We sign off in Doncaster's final race at 21.03 and hopefully ROMANTIC BERNIE (Trap 5) can make the wait worthwhile. Running her best for a while when runner-up over C&D 6 days ago, operating as the sole wide seed on this occasion rates a definite plus and this looks an excellent opportunity for the veteran to resume winning ways.