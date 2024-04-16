Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Football Stats

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bernie winner?

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets from three different venues on Tuesday.

Sheffield - 12.47 - Back Sioux Rose (Trap 4)

SIOUX ROSE (Trap 4, 12.47) doesn't boast the most compelling of strike rates allowing for her ability yet, on the back of a bumpy ride on her penultimate start, yet following an ease in class, quickly got back to form when runner-up 7 days ago. Bumping into an improving, unexposed sort then, her own effort on the clock was up there with her previous best and this looks a good opening for her to double her career tally at Sheffield.

Valley - 15.18 - Back Bluetooth (Trap 3)

We head to the Valley at 15.18 with BLUETOOTH (Trap 3) looking to hold standout claims of regaining the winning thread. Beaten only by one with superior back class on his most recent start, the son of Pestana rates the most likely leader in this field this afternoon and, with a 50% strike rate in this class of A3, he should prove very tough to beat.

Doncaster - 21.03 - Back Romantic Bernie (Trap 5)

We sign off in Doncaster's final race at 21.03 and hopefully ROMANTIC BERNIE (Trap 5) can make the wait worthwhile. Running her best for a while when runner-up over C&D 6 days ago, operating as the sole wide seed on this occasion rates a definite plus and this looks an excellent opportunity for the veteran to resume winning ways.

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Doncaster 16th Apr (D5 275m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 16 April, 9.03pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Faine Snow
2. Scroggy Pat
3. Swift Emmy
4. Piemans Master
5. Romantic Bernie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain: Back goals in a near 3/1 Bet Builder

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Wednesday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's not a-frayed to put up a 16/1 bet at Cheltenham

  3. UK Other Sports

    World Snooker Championship 2024: 10-year trends point to...

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Back hosts to progress and 6/1 Kane double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Rare Middleton will relish conditions and has a solid chance

More Greyhound SmartPlays