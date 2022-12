Bellmore Cricket (Trap 5) - 18:59 Nottingham

There's Open action on the Nottingham card and having already won three times at this level, this looks a great chance for Bellmore Cricket (T5) to go in again. Having displayed plenty of early zip, he was headed on the line over 480m a fortnight ago but this contest looks an easier assignment.

Bellmore Supreme (Trap 2) - 19:51 Nottingham

Despite still being in the puppy stage of his career, Bellmore Supreme (T2) is already shaping up into a nice prospect as he's a strong stayer over the 500m circuit. There's plenty of early pace in this A2 contest but, with no trap three on his outside, Bellmore Supreme can hopefully slot in before running his four rivals down.