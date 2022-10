Our first selection this afternoon comes at 14:19 an A4 over the standard 500-metre trip and RACE FOR GRACE (Trap 6), who bumped into a progressive sort latest, looks to hold good claims of adding to her tally. Yet to get her head in front in this grade, her latest effort indicated she won't be long in bucking that trend and with a clear run out wide, she can come out on top.

Sheffield's final race at 17:22 hardly rates the strongest of A6 contests on paper and WHAT A CEILIDH (Trap 1) having knocked on the door in similar company of late, looks the one to side with. Barrie Draper's bitch has been operating through season in recent weeks and was only reeled in late on seven days ago. A good record in this class, we're hopeful she can trap fast on the fence and make every post a winning one.

We head over to Nottingham for our final selection at 19:16 and on the back of a most encouraging second on his UK debut, BELLMORE SUPREME (Trap 2) could be up to building on that and making it second time lucky. Keeping on well for second that day, that effort on the clock alone gives him good claims in this line up and, with further progress in the offing, we're hopeful the January 21' whelp can prove too strong.