VIXONS STORM (Trap 4, 16:38 Monmore) will always be a hostage to fortune given his tendency to break very slowly but Brian Thompson's youngster makes up for that with a power-packed finish, that he highlighted when making the breakthrough in A7 company during April. Knocking on the door in this grade of A6 subsequently, he shaped much better than trailing in a distant last suggests latest, coming with a threatening run before meeting trouble-in-running. Easily the least exposed, he remains one to be interested in and can strike fast and late to double his career tally this afternoon.

SIZZLING (Trap 2, 19:34 Nottingham) is very much in the infancy of her career as an October 20' whelp and, having been caught out by inexperience/trouble-in-running on her first two starts, she highlighted she's getting the hang of things when a strong-finishing second in A4 class seven days ago. Unlikely to be up with the pace-setters early doors, she holds good claims on expected final time from her trial exploits alone and, with further improvement distinctly possible, we're hopeful she can escape any scrimmaging early, open up down the back and assert from the three-quarter point to shed the maiden tag.

We go up in class for our final selection in the Arena Racing Company Stayers Trophy over 680-metres and BELLMORE ROSSI (Trap 6, 21:11 Nottingham), who has long since shaped as though worthy of a try at this trip, is fancied to add further success to his tally. A smashing, strong-running A1/open class operator over four-bends, he looks well housed as the sole wide seed. Fancied to turn handy in stripes, he can turn the screw from halfway and maintain the gallop to enhance his solid strike rate.