Clerihan Axle (Trap 5) - 18.59 Nottingham

The first of a trio of selections on Nottingham's evening card comes in race 3 at 18.59, a B2 over 480m. There's plenty of pace across the track with this slightly shorter run to the first bend but the make-up of the race looks ideal for CLERIHAN AXLE (T5) given Churchill Blaze on his inside will probably be heading towards the middle. Clerihan Axle showed what he could do with a clear when winning an Open over this trip last month so certainly has the tools to make all here.

Bellmore Cricket (Trap 5) - 19.16 Nottingham

There's Open action later on the card and local runner BELLMORE CRICKET (T5) is a superb sight when he pings the lids as he's capable of a smash break, as showcased with a couple of all-the-way wins last month. Things conspired against him a fortnight ago but he remains a youngster with a very bright future and he will hopefully regain the winning thread in the 19.16 contest.

Boynepark Fran (Trap 4) - 20.21 Nottingham

As a September 18 greyhound, BOYNEPARK FRAN (T4) has been a fabulous servant for connections and his win in B2 company a fortnight ago confirms he retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm. Having been running with credit in A2 company prior to that, it's a touch surprising to see him back in A3 class at 20.21 but that is the state of play so this veteran is well worth siding with in the hope the switch from his usual berth in Trap 5 doesn't present a problem.