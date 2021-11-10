Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bella tough to peg back

Bengarth Blaise (Trap 4) - 17.18 Monmore

A reliable operator when campaigned at Towcester, Bengarth Blaise (T4) has yet to taste success in six outings following his switch to Monmore. However, there were better signs on his penultimate start, running on for third on the back of a slow break. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, he holds sound claims on expected final time, and with a clear run is fancied to capitalise on the drop in class.

Glamorous Vicky (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sunderland

A feature of Glamorous Vicky's (T4) runs at Monmore were her very slick exits from the boxes and she ended her time in the West Midlands with a career-best make-all success in A3 company last month. Her trials at Sunderland have been solid to date and, in an A2 lacking depth, she may well be up to continuing the good work and add another success to her tally.

Ohthere Bella (Trap 2) - 21.01 Sunderland

Ohthere Bella (T2) quickly established herself as an above-average type during the summer, tasting success three times, including at A2 level. Steadily regaining full fitness following seasonal rest, she looks to have been afforded a real chance on her first competitive start back and she could prove tough to peg back if getting loose on the front end.