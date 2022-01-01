Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Believe in Gold at Towcester

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Towcester on Saturday.

"He found the mighty Signet Ace and co too hot to handle in the Eclipse last month but had previously landed the big one at Sheffield with that rival in behind."

Timeform on Forest Gold

CALLMESTEVE (Trap 4) stands out on recent times in the 19:55 race. He's held his form well since destroying a useful field in an open at the end of November, finishing well again behind Make Noise in the Puppy Derby last time. An exciting youngster not yet two years old, there is more to come from him.

FOREST GOLD (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 20:40 contest. He found the mighty Signet Ace and co too hot to handle in the Eclipse last month but had previously landed the big one at Sheffield with that rival in behind and a return to this track (two Derby heat wins in the summer) will suit.

SIGNET ACE (Trap 2) looks set for more glory himself in the 21:10 race. His Steel City Cup defeat behind Forest Gold was a rare reversal and he's since hacked up in three Nottingham contests. A quarter-finalist in the Derby, he could be home and hosed early back at Towcester.

Towcester 1st Jan (OR 500m)

Saturday 1 January, 8.40pm

1. Abigails Buddy
2. Forest Gold
3. Russian Sammy
4. Sparta Master
5. Faughan Rebel
6. Balterio
