Hove - 19:03 - Back Bubbly Gizmo (Trap 5)

Bubbly Gizmo (T5) is very low-mileage as a May '21 whelp and has proved he retains plenty of ability since returning from a spell on the sidelines in recent weeks, posting an eye-catching 29.37 in a C&D trial seven days ago. Boasting speed and stamina, Paul Young's charge needs to prove he can stand more regular racing but he lines up with sound claims on expected final time and, with a clear run, can show exactly what he's about.

Hove - 20:14 - Back Coonough Paddy (Trap 5)

Coonough Paddy (T5) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top in the Coral Thursday Night 695 Maiden Stayers. A strong-running sort, he's often shaped as though this sort of test is worth exploring and, likely to be front rank from lid rise, Seamus Cahill's charge could prove difficult to peg back.

Monmore - 20:21 - Back Becky The Boo (Trap 1)

Becky The Boo (T1) is fancied to confirm recent promise at Monmore and come out on top. Reeled in late in the day on each of her two starts following a layoff, Gary Griffith's charge looks likely to be blazing the trail once more from the red jacket and, with fitness now assured, she can string out the opposition and have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.