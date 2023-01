Becky The Boo (Trap 2) - 19.07 Monmore

BECKY THE BOO (Trap 2, 19.07) could hardly have made a brighter start to her career, a facile scorer in A6 on debut, she made light work of a two-grade uplift nine days ago, again breaking best and never looking in any danger to win going away by three and three quarter lengths. The grader has applied a little more pressure but Gary Griffiths' charge again holds sound claims of leading on the inside and, with further progress highly likely, she gets our vote to complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

Molly Maid (Trap 1) - 19.56 Hove

There's some good quality open-race action over at Hove this evening, including heats of the Coral New Year Gala Sprint and MOLLY MAID (Trap 2), who tasted success for this column last time could just represent a spot of value in heat two at 19.56. In resurgent form following the turn of the year, the daughter of Droopys Buick quickened up impressively when scoring in D1 grade. Well-housed n the rails, that effort was a career-best on the clock then and in this groove, we're hopeful she can put up a bold showing up in class.

Thunder Black (Trap 5) - 20.17 Hove

We remain at Hove for our final selection at 20.17 over the 515m trip with THUNDER BLACK (Trap 5) who can do little wrong at present looking to hold serious claims of resuming winning ways back on home soil. Boasting cracking early pace, the fact he has four rails runners inside is another plus and he can trap fast escape any scrimmaging inside and land the five-timer.