Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Be on Look Out at Sheffield

Brolly (Trap 4) - 18.19 Sheffield

The first bet on Sheffield's evening card comes in the opener at 18.19, with BROLLY (T4) fancied to snap a frustrating losing sequence. He split subsequent improvers when runner-up in this grade in January and though he hasn't been at that level since, he's had excuses. That is the most persuasive piece of form on offer so Brolly is an appealing candidate.

Shady Cindy (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sheffield

At A4 level, there's aren't many more consistent trappers than SHADY CINDY (T6) and that potent early weapon may well prove decisive in the 19.26 contest. Having made all on her penultimate start, Shady Cindy was left in this grade and was nicely clear of the rest when worn down close home a week ago. A regular in A3 class, she sets the standard on the clock so has a lot in her favour.

Look Out (Trap 4) - 20.12 Sheffield

LOOK OUT (T4) has raced almost exclusively at Open and A1 class but following a quiet start to 2022, the grader relented and placed him in an A2 last week. Sent off favourite, crowding on two occasions scuppered his chance but he's well worth another chance in the 20.12 affair.