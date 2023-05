Bat Outta Hell (Trap 4) - 18.26 Yarmouth

Opening her account in A2 company back in January, BAT OUTTA HELL (Trap 4, 18.26) has been lightly raced on the back of seasonal rest subsequently but highlighted she may be coming to the boil when third in this class on her penultimate start. Not seen to best effect on her most recent outing, she holds strong claims on form in this field and with a clear run, is fancied to come out on top.

Balemeout Coral (Trap 1) - 18.59 Yarmouth

Following a spell on the side lines, BALEMEOUT CORAL (Trap 1, 18.59) has proved he retains plenty of ability, undone by early crowding when beaten at short odds 11 days ago. Well worth another chance to get back on the up, a decent break from his draw in red can see him play a lead role this evening.

Brennans Bambi (Trap 5) - 19.51 Yarmouth

BRENNANS BAMBI (Trap 5, 19.51) may not be entirely straightforward but she's clearly a pacey sort and returned to sprint company, she could be ready to bounce back. Enduring some bumpy rides, including on her travels during April, a 16.34 C&D trial around here 2 starts back stands up to close scrutiny and she turn front rank and assume control off the second bend to double her career tally.