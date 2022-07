LIGHTFOOT KARI (Trap 4, 14:54 Newcastle) is a totally unexposed youngster who, on the back of her debut effort, shaped with a lot more encouragement when runner-up to re-opposing Bramble Toby (Trap 3) on his latest outing eight days ago, going down by one and a quarter lengths. However, the selection met with trouble on two separate occasions then and was noted doing good late work and with a clear run is fancied to come out on top this time with greater potential for better still than most he meets here.

AUTUMN JOSHUA (Trap 4, 19:09 Sunderland) finds Sunderland's 450-metre trip at the limit of his stamina but proved he's capable of winning in this grade of A7 back in May, overcoming an early bump to make all. Not seen to best effect by any means when trailing in last eight days ago, seizing an early lead rates distinctly possible in this evening's field and, with sound claims on expected final time, he could well prove difficult to peg back.

BASHFUL BELLE (Trap 1, 20:46 Sunderland) has largely plied her trade over the 261-metre trip at Sunderland but has highlighted she won't be long in opening her account over the standard four-bend trip, displaying electric early pace when reeled in close home in this class of A3 11 days ago. Holding re-opposing Simpsons Fury (Trap 2) on that line of form, she has dipped under the five-second sectional barrier on each of her last four outings and she could well prove tough to contain if repeating her latest 27.63.