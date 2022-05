BALLYCOWEN BEAR (Trap 2, 12:58 Sheffield) is fancied to show the benefit of a promising enough comeback second seven days ago and come out on top. He had plenty on his plate when the winner that day blasted clear from the boxes but he did good work to see off the rest convincingly enough. The balance of his form over the 280-metre trip reads well in the context of today's race and with a clear run, Lisa Stephenson's charge can regain the winning thread.

NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4, 13:13 Sheffield) crucially brought his trapping boots to the table when ending a losing run stretching back to March six days ago, quickly assuming control and always maintaining an advantage over his rivals. The son of Taylors Sky has a good record in the black jacket and lining up in an A5 lacking depth, with sound claims of turning handy at the very least again, we're hopeful he can quickly follow up.

We head over to Sunderland for our final selection and hopefully BARTON STACEY (Trap 4, 21:01 Sunderland) can make the wait worthwhile when she lines-up in A8 company. Filling the runners-up spot on each of her last three starts, her exploits on final time read very well and with obvious claims of leading up, it would come as a disappoint where she not able to capitalize in a race lacking depth.