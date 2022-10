We head to Newcastle for our first selection this afternoon and youngster ALNWICK SWOOPY (Trap 6) gets our vote to make the breakthrough in A3 company at 15:26. A steadily progressive type, early pace has looked his most useful asset to date. Improving on the clock in recent weeks, his make-up in the striped jacket looks a useful one, particularly drawn outside a moderate breaker. With potential for scrimmaging inside, he could gain clear sailing out wide and prove too strong for today's rivals.

On the back of seasonal rest, OHTHERE BELLA (Trap 2) understandably looked a shade rusty when making her first competitive start since the spring seven days ago, breaking moderately and merely plugging on. However, that should certainly have blown the cobwebs away and, eased another peg on the graded ladder on the back of that, Yvonne Bell's bitch is fancied to capitalize in Sunderland's 18:51 contest, a race lacking depth.

Yarmouth play host to a most intriguing A1 contest at 20:21 and a bitch in red-hot form, BARNFIELD HELENA (Trap 5), gets our vote to make it four wins from her last five starts. Boasting smashing early pace and a tenacious will to win, she looks to hold an excellent make-up operating as the sole wide seed and the daughter of Burgess Bucks can take full advantage.