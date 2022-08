Difficult Day (Trap 2) - 12.28 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for our first smartplay selection at 12.28 and veteran campaigner DIFFICULT DAY (Trap 2) can hopefully get us off to a flyer. Not known for his exploits early doors, Nigel Saunders' charge is a strong-running sort who went down by only a short head in A6 class on his penultimate start. Not seen to best effect in handicap company latest, the ease down in to A7 grade rates an obvious plus and he may well have enough to regain the winning thread.

Barneys Style (Trap 1) - 20.12 Sunderland

Following a short spell on the sidelines in June, BARNEYS STYLE (Trap 1, 20.12) has returned in good form, successful in this grade of A4 in July and finishing runner-up on 2 of his 3 starts since, latterly going down by a head to an unexposed sort 4 days ago. Evidently back in good heart, the key to his chance is emerging unscathed from trouble around the opening couple of bends and if doing so all looks set fair for a big run.

Itsmondaygeoff (Trap 3) - 21.16 Sunderland

Sunderland's final selection comes up at 21.16 and ITSMONDAYGEOFF (Trap 3) who has been knocking firmly on the door of late, looks to hold solid claims of adding to his tally. An improver up the graded ladder, he only just failed to reel in a subsequent winner 9 days ago having met with crowding on the run up. Turning handy from the white sheet rates distinctly possible and with racing room down the backstraight, he's fancied to open up and come home best of all to come out on top.