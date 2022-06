Swift Dog (Trap 5) - 17.44 Henlow

Having showed progressive form over in Ireland (two wins from three starts at Clonmel) SWIFT DOG (Trap 5, 17.44) has equally displayed ability in his qualifying trials on these shores, coming from behind to bolt up latest. An August 20' whelp, he makes his competitive debut in what rates a very winnable A5 on paper and, with further progress expected, it would come as no surprise to see a good break from the orange jacket and a bold bid to make it first time lucky.

Ballymac Fairone (Trap 1) - 18.50 Towcester

We step up considerably in class for our next two selections with round three of the English Derby taking centre-stage over at Towcester and hopefully BALLYMAC FAIRONE (Trap 1) can get off the mark at 18.50. Fourth in last year's final, he's filled the runner-up spot on each of his two starts this time around. Versatile as regards trap draw, he holds good claims of turning handy at the very least from the red jacket and Liam Dowling's charge can pass this test.

Barefoot Supremo (Trap 2) - 19.48 Towcester

Heat five comes up at 19.48 and BAREFOOT SUPREMO (Trap 2) who is improving round-by-round can come out on top. Successful in round one, he lost little in defeat when going down by half a length seven days ago, crowded early but powering home to finish runner-up. Holding excellent claims on expected final time he can tuck in behind the pace-setters around the opening couple of bends and use his strong-running style to assume control from the three-quarter point.