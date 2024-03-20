Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Barbie can fire home at Hove

Hove - 15.07 - Back Barbie Bullet (Trap 4)

BARBIE BULLET (Trap 4, 15.07) has only tasted success once in her career to date at Hove but the June 22' whelp is undoubtedly an all-round pacey individual, runner-up on each of her last two starts over C&D last month. Having had an unsuccessful foray into open company at Monmore 11 days ago, the return to home soil/graded company are both positives and she can prove too strong for A5 rivals.

Hove - 16.42 - Back Forever Billy (Trap 5)

We remain at Hove at 16.42 and on the back of a recent class drop, FOREVER BILLY (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Running on well for second having been baulked early on over C&D latest, he boasts a 50% strike rate when operating in the orange jacket and with a clear run, he can prove a class apart in this line up.

Doncaster - 19.48 - Inca Queen (Trap 1)

INCA QUEEN (Trap 1, 19.48) has had mixed fortunes following her switch from Sheffield to Doncaster yet, on the back of a sharper exit from the boxes, impressively put it all together when opening her account last week, leading around halfway and powering clear for a four and a half length success. A one-grade rise looks fair on that evidence and Phil Barlow's charge could well be up to following up on that evidence.