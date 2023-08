Feora Eva (Trap 2) - 15.28 Hove

Hove's 15.28 features our first selection on Wednesday and having not been seen to anything like best effect on each of her three starts on the south coast to date, FEORA EVA (Trap 2) could be ready to strike. Evidently a pacey bitch, she may again need to ride her luck on the approach to the opening corner but with racing room, she can come home best of all from the three-quarter point and open her account.

Coppice Geordie (Trap 3) - 16.23 Newcastle

Newcastle play host to basement grade A8 action at 16.23 but there are several youngsters in opposition and having knocked firmly on the door on each of his last two starts COPPICE GEORDIE (Trap 3) looks a serious player. Coming home strongly having been forced to check early doors, there should be further progress in the son of Good News as a November 21' whelp and with luck-in-running, he can double his career tally.

Baran Ghost (Trap 6) - 17.08 Hove

Hove's 17.08 hardly rates a strong affair on paper and having been beaten in a fast time for the grade last time, BARAN GHOST (Trap 6) can capitalise on what rates a drop into calmer waters. An early paced daughter of Ice On Fire, she's expected to seize an early lead over this afternoon's rivals and with good claims on expected final time, she can take full advantage operating as the sole wide seed and add to her tally.