Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bank on Syd at Swindon

Chelms Fred (Trap 1) - 15.28 Towcester

We head to Towcester for our first selection at 15.28, a good quality open contest over the standard 500-metre trip with CHELMS FRED (Trap 1) fancied to score again having won impressively over the two-bend trip latest. John Mullins' charge boasts some fine early dash and looks well-housed in the red jacket to seize an early lead and enhance his already impressive record around the Northamptonshire circuit.

Perfecto String (Trap 4) - 18.02 Towcester

We remain at Towcester for our second selection in the TRC Events & Leisure Maiden at 18.02 with PERFECTO STRING (Trap 4) fancied to confirm the promise of recent exploits and make a bold front-running bid. A June 20' whelp, he was only reeled in close home in A2 company latest. Today's contest couldn't be classed as an overly-strong maiden and with another slick exit from the traps, Frank Gray's charge may well have enough in reserve to hold the challengers off the final bend.

Snaffi Syd (Trap 6) - 19.58 Swindon

We head over to Swindon for our final selection, another open-race contest and SNAFFI SYD (Trap 6, 19.58) can make full use of operating as the sole wide seed and add further success to his tally. Having recently turned two years old, he's got the bit firmly between his teeth at present, his latest C&D victory just about a career-best display and he can again trap fast and capitalise on the potential for trouble-in-running on his inside.