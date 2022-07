Get On Kylie (Trap 6) - 18:28 Hove

Get On Kylie (T6) could be hard to catch in this sprint. She's posted another couple of all-the-way wins in the stripes in recent months and this is easier than the strong heat for the grade she contested nine days ago.

Insane Mrs (Trap 2) - 20:38 Hove

Insane Mrs (T2) is well placed to win again here. A drop to A7s has been just what the doctor ordered and she came with a tremendous late burst to land a gamble last time. She's got a good record in the blue and can go well again.

Bambis Hero (Trap 6) - 21:28 Hove

Bambis Hero (T6) looks the way to go in the finale. Slow starts haven't helped him in this grade the last twice but he wasn't beaten far last week. He is clearly a smart dog on his day judged by his emphatic A3 victory at the end of June.