Bambis Magic (Trap 3) - 19.24 Monmore

There's some good quality open-race action at Monmore and hopefully BAMBIS MAGIC (Trap 3) can get the evening off to a flyer at 19.24. In rude health on his travels of late, the Hove raider impressed on his last visit to the West Midlands with a make-all success. Smart early pace is clearly his biggest asset and with sound claims of leading from the white sheet, he could well make every post a winning one.

Antigua Sugar (Trap 6) - 19.44 Monmore

The Ladbrokes.com 630 comes up at 19.44 and ANTIGUA SUGAR (Trap 6) can capitalise on the drop into calmer waters and regain the winning thread. Undone by trouble-in-running on several occasions in the Champion Stakes consolation recently, the return to trap 6 on this occasion (as the sole wide seed) rates an obvious plus and, with some smart C&D form to call upon she can prove too strong for this evening's opposition.

Enlighten (Trap 1) - 21.16 Sheffield

ENLIGHTEN (Trap 1, 21.16) has been a tremendous servant to connections, her record at Sheffield operating from trap one an exemplary one. Having missed the summer, she's been gathering full fitness of late, in the mix for a long way before tiring late on 2 weeks ago. However, that was another small step forward on the clock and, holding a class edge on her rivals on back class, she could well lead on the rails and may well prove a tough nut to crack if getting on the bunny.