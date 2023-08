Kinsley - 18:36 - Back Killaharry Maisie (Trap 3)

Killaharry Maisie (T3) is into the veteran stage of her career, but 20 wins is a very good return and she mixes two and four bends with aplomb. An all-the-way winner in this grade last month, it's a little surprising to see her in an A3 so soon and, with her early pace a potent weapon, she has plenty to recommend her.

Kinsley - 19:09 - Back Toms Angel (Trap 2)

Toms Angel (T2) also divides her time between 268m and 462m contests but, unlike the first selection, a career tally of 1-16 is disappointing for one with her ability. She ran to a very high figure for the grade when touched off over two bends on her penultimate outing, though, and it's surely only a matter of time before she gets loose on the front in an A4 contest. This looks like a good chance if she can clear trap 3.

Kinsley - 19:58 - Back Ballytadhg Best (Trap 4)

There's pace on Ballytadhg Best's (T4) outside but the selection arrives here in top form and escapes a rise in class having won in this A2 company last week. Four wins since returning to action in the spring confirm that Ballytadhg Best is thriving on racing and further success beckons.