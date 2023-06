Despite being a May '20 greyhound, COPPEEN SPUD (Trap 3) is just about in the form of his life, supplementing his A6 Nottingham success in A5 company last week. The battling qualities he displayed to regain the lead is a very good attribute to possess and left in the same grade this evening, the hat-trick may well be on the cards in the 19:09 contest.

There's pace to the inside of GOLDEN WARRIOR (Trap 5) in the 19:26 contest with Zoom Angel capable of a smash break, but Golden Warrior certainly doesn't have to lead to win and there's little doubt that he arrives in top form courtesy of a runner-up effort last week. He put six and a half lengths between himself and the re-opposing Kenin on that occasion and a similar performance tonight should ensure he goes one place better.

Having produced a big career best when an all-the-way winner in A3 company on his penultimate start, BALLYROYAL DIAZ (Trap 6) lost very little in defeat upped to A2 class last time, leading up out wide before being run down late. The grader is quick to ease Ballyroyal Diaz in grade this evening and, with the make-up of the 21:16 affair also in his favour, there's plenty of cause for optimism.