Brennans Lukaku (Trap 2) - 14:54 Sheffield

Brennans Lukaku's (T2) strike rate at Sheffield probably isn't a fair reflection of his ability and there have been clear signs he's ready to add to his tally in recent weeks, not least when charging home to go down by half a length in this grade two weeks ago. There's potential for a pace burn-up out wider and, whilst were not expecting him to be in the mix early doors, we're hopeful he can bide his time on the inner and make a sustained challenge from the halfway point to deservedly resume winning ways.

Lockin (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield

Twice successful, including at a higher level in August, Lockin (T3) has been far from disgraced in defeat subsequently. Inconsistency at the boxes has held her back but she has confirmed her wellbeing in filling the runner-up spot on three of her last four starts. Again, she will need to ride her luck early-doors but the balance of her form stands up to close scrutiny in this field and Barrie Draper's charge is fancied to come home best of all from the three-quarter point to add further success to her tally.

Ballymac Tido (Trap 6) - 21:26 Nottingham

Ballymac Tido (T6) can come out on top. A consistent, steadily progressive sort at home track Newcastle, it seemed like he would come forward plenty for his first look at this track when third in a C&D event last month. Confirming as much with a solid trial seven days ago, operating as the sole wide seed rates a big plus in our book, not least with potential for scrimmaging inside, and all looks set fair for a big run.