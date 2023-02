Radiant Flame (Trap 2) - 18:36 Kinsley

A decisive all-the-way winner a week ago, Radiant Flame (T2) is left in the same A3 grade this evening. That looks generous and another lead on the inside looks a formality this evening.

Ballymac Quiz (Trap 1) - 19:41 Kinsley

Ballymac Quiz (T1) hasn't found winning easy over the 462m trip at Kinsley but there's little doubt that she's been running out of her skin over two bends this winter, winning three times. It's never easy to equate form over different distances but this A5 should be well within Ballymac Quiz's compass given her current mood.

Romantic Rachel (Trap 5) - 20:27 Kinsley



Romantic Rachel (T5) takes on a trio of unexposed rivals in the inside traps but she's been in excellent heart over both two and four bends this winter, winning four times in all. There's always a chance she will bump into an improver at this level but Romantic Rachel looks overpriced given her current well-being.