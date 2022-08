Huwezi (Trap 4) - 13:06 Sunderland

The class-dropping Huwezi (T4) is fancied to be seen to much better effect today. A winner in this grade of A3 in July, his latest run is easily overlooked (badly bumped first bend) and in a race lacking depth he can soon be handy and maintain the gallop to add to his tally.

Big Time Crazy (Trap 2) - 13:36 Sunderland

The upwardly-mobile Big Time Crazy (T2) is fancied to cope with the rise in class having bolted up in A3 class 12 days ago. A December '20 whelp, she's open to further progress as she gains experience and, with a strong-running style to call upon, she should soon be handy on the rails and can make it three wins from seven starts.

Ballymac Pia (Trap 5) - 15:26 Kinsley



Bev Heaton's Ballymac Pia (T5) arrives on a losing run of six but may well be ready to strike. She's not devoid of early pace but may have to play second fiddle initially behind trail-blazing Itsgoodtotalk in trap 4. Yet, with that runner likely to be coming back to the field from the three-quarter point, we're hopeful Ballymac Pia can be close enough to pounce late and enhance her good record in the grade.