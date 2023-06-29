</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ballymac Mags the one to beat at Sheffield</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/timeform/">Timeform</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-29">29 June 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ballymac Mags the one to beat at Sheffield", "name": "Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ballymac Mags the one to beat at Sheffield", "description": "Timeform highlight the three best bets at Swindon and Newcastle on Thursday.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-ballymac-mags-the-one-to-beat-at-sheffield-290623-143.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-ballymac-mags-the-one-to-beat-at-sheffield-290623-143.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-29T10:26:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-29T10:32:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Timeform highlight the three best bets at Swindon and Newcastle on Thursday. Ballymac Mags (Trap 4) - 16.34 Swindon Open-race action at Swindon this afternoon and BALLYMAC MAGS (Trap 4, 16.34), who signalled a return to form when runner-up in graded company latest, is fancied to come out on top. A versatile sort, she should be hitting top form post season and with the step back up in trip, she's fancied to turn handy in the black jacket and announce her presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point. Lightfoot Clark (Trap 2) - 19.09 Newcastle Over at Newcastle, LIGHTFOOT CLARK (Trap 2, 19.09), who found an unfavourable draw catching him out on his latest outing over C&D four days ago, is fancied to prove much more at home returned to the blue jacket. A classy operator over four and six bends, Jimmy Fenwick's charge should soon be handy on the rails, and he can prove too good for this evening's opposition. Droopys Fit Bit (Trap 6) - 19.58 Newcastle There's no doubting DROOPYS FIT BIT (Trap 6, 19.58) has become frustrating of late, a slow break only compounding matters when keeping on for third on his latest outing on Sunday. Still, boasting a good record in this class of A4, he's much better than his latest effort implies and if adopting a handy position around bends one and two, he's fancied to power home from halfway and get back on the scoreboard. Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday A versatile sort, she should be hitting top form post season and with the step back up in trip, she's fancied to turn handy in the black jacket and announce her presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point. </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.215607360">Lightfoot Clark (Trap 2) - 19.09 Newcastle</a> </p><p>Over at Newcastle, <strong>LIGHTFOOT CLARK</strong> (Trap 2, 19.09), who found an unfavourable draw catching him out on his latest outing over C&D four days ago, is fancied to prove much more at home returned to the blue jacket. A classy operator over four and six bends, Jimmy Fenwick's charge should soon be handy on the rails, and he can prove too good for this evening's opposition. </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.215607366?nodeId=32452561">Droopys Fit Bit (Trap 6) - 19.58 Newcastle</a> </p><p>There's no doubting <strong>DROOPYS FIT BIT</strong> (Trap 6, 19.58) has become frustrating of late, a slow break only compounding matters when keeping on for third on his latest outing on Sunday. Most read stories

Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Boca Bet Builder in scrappy Copa tie

Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips
Wimbledon 2023: Form guide for this year's women's singles

Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daily Racing Tips: Going for a Caribbean Brunch for 80/1 Thursday double

Cricket Betting Tips
England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire

Politics Betting Tips & Predictions
Politics Live: Betting clearly now projects Tories will lose all four by-elections href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-going-for-a-caribbean-brunch-for-thursday-double-290623-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Going for a Caribbean Brunch for 80/1 Thursday double</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-280623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting clearly now projects Tories will lose all four by-elections</a></h3> </li> </ol> stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/boca-juniors-v-monagas-betting-tips-copa-libertadores-preview---bet-builder-280623-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Boca Bet Builder in scrappy Copa tie</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-form-guide-for-the-womens-singles-250623-779.html">Wimbledon 2023: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-going-for-a-caribbean-brunch-for-thursday-double-290623-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Going for a Caribbean Brunch for 80/1 Thursday double</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-280623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting clearly now projects Tories will lose all four by-elections</a></h3> </li> </ol> 