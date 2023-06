Ballymac Mags (Trap 4) - 16.34 Swindon

Open-race action at Swindon this afternoon and BALLYMAC MAGS (Trap 4, 16.34), who signalled a return to form when runner-up in graded company latest, is fancied to come out on top. A versatile sort, she should be hitting top form post season and with the step back up in trip, she's fancied to turn handy in the black jacket and announce her presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Lightfoot Clark (Trap 2) - 19.09 Newcastle

Over at Newcastle, LIGHTFOOT CLARK (Trap 2, 19.09), who found an unfavourable draw catching him out on his latest outing over C&D four days ago, is fancied to prove much more at home returned to the blue jacket. A classy operator over four and six bends, Jimmy Fenwick's charge should soon be handy on the rails, and he can prove too good for this evening's opposition.

Droopys Fit Bit (Trap 6) - 19.58 Newcastle

There's no doubting DROOPYS FIT BIT (Trap 6, 19.58) has become frustrating of late, a slow break only compounding matters when keeping on for third on his latest outing on Sunday. Still, boasting a good record in this class of A4, he's much better than his latest effort implies and if adopting a handy position around bends one and two, he's fancied to power home from halfway and get back on the scoreboard.