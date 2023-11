Ballymac Loca (Trap 4) - 16.54 Swindon

Consistent over four bends, BALLYMAC LOCA (Trap 4) has found improvement for the step up to six bends in recent months, and she's fancied to land the Blunsdon Stayers when she lines up in Swindon's 16.54. Capable of a swift break, she's fancied to clear those on her inside early doors and all looks set fair for a bold showing off the front.

Nans Wood (Trap 4) - 19.16 Perry Barr

Successful over the sprint trip back in September, NANS WOOD (Trap 4, 19.16) has made a bright start to her career over the standard 480m trip at Perry Barr, posting her best effort yet on the sectional but unfortunate to meet with trouble-in-running at a crucial stage. A February 22' youngster, she remains open to improvement, and we're hopeful of a bold showing.

Ratchies Saphire (Trap 5) - 20.21 Perry Barr

RATCHIES SAPHIRE (Trap 5) lines up in Perry Barr's 20.21 on a losing run stretching back to August but there has been plenty of encouraging runs in the interim, not least when runner-up in A3 company latest having met with early crowding. A strong-running bitch, she looks to hold sound claims in a handicap lacking a great deal of depth, and with a clear run from the three-quarter point, she's fancied to deservedly get her head back in front.