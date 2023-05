Honkwhenyouhome (Trap 6) - 18:36 Kinsley

There's pace across the track but Honkwhenyouhome (T6) looks set for a clear run on the outside and, having produced a career-best effort on his penultimate start, is taken to get back on the up. Last week's defeat is easy to excuse having been pitched into Open class, though he did lead that race until the third bend, and, eased a couple of rungs, Honkwhenyouhome has plenty in his favour here.

Blue Tick Queen (Trap 6) - 19:26 Kinsley

Blue Tick Queen (T6) failed to complete having been badly baulked earlier this week but she makes a quick return to the track and the grader has been very kind dropping her to A3 class. When on her game, she's better than that level at Kinsley and she'll be tough to contain if turning first.

Ballydaniel Cat (Trap 2) - 20:12 Kinsley

For a modest trapper, Ballydaniel Cat (T2) can boast an excellent strike rate of 5-16 and he's in top form at present, turning last when scoring in A4 class on his penultimate start before suffering a short-head reversal at this level last week. There's pace on the outside here but the opposition may compromise the chance of each other and Ballydaniel Cat is more than capable of running these down.