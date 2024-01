DEVILGATE JOE (Trap 4) - 15:19 Perry Barr

DEVILGATE JOE has yet to bring his trapping boots to the table in three competitive starts at Perry Barr, but that shouldn't detract from what have been a host of promising efforts in defeat, again finishing off his race strongly on the back of an early bump when third in A7 company last time. A mere June 22' whelp, he remains open to plenty of improvement and he's fancied to come out on top with anything like a clear run, boasting comfortably the greatest potential in this field.

ROSSTEMPLE PATTY (Trap 1) - 17:33 Perry Barr

Holding a class edge over the majority on four-bend form, ROSSTEMPLE PATTY returns to sprinting having been in fine form over the standard trip of late, registering back-to-back victories, the latest a facile five-length success coming from an unpromising position. A son of Pat C Sabbath, he boasts good early speed and, returned to sprinting from what looks a good make-up on the rails, he's fancied to make a bold bid to complete the hat-trick.

BALLYCOOLE JEAN (Trap 5) - 20:18 Doncaster

We head to Doncaster this evening with another youngster in the shape of BALLYCOOLE JEAN hopefully capable of signing us off with success. A work-in-progress in a handful of tries sprinting, she's looked the type to be suited by at least this intermediate four-bend trip of 450 metres. Lining up in a race distinctly lacking depth and open to improvement having only just turned two years old, it would come as disappointing where she not able to play a lead role in this field.