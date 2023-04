COOLAVANNY FINN (Trap 4) is worth one more chance in the 19:46 sprint. He's been a costly dog to follow but has made a fairly decent start at Oxford, the form of his two defeats reading pretty well, while his useful early pace suggests this return to sprinting will suit. He could finally come good tonight.

HAVANA LOVER (Trap 6) looks the one to be with in the £10,000 feature Hunt Cup at 20:45. The classy stayer has breezed through her heats, overhauling kennelmate King Ezra late on in the semis, and should be bang there again from her favoured wide box.

BALIFF ZORAYA (Trap 4) should have too much class for her four rivals in the 21:20 contest. She ran a promising race on her first go over the staying distance at the track behind a solid yardstick eight days ago and is the obvious improver in tonight's field.