Badminton Ace (Trap 4) - 15.26 Sheffield

BADMINTON ACE (Trap 4, 15.26) arrives on a losing run stretching back to late November yet, following an ease in class, he's dropped the hint he's ready to add to this tally. Runner-up on two of his last four starts, the son of Magical Bale had little go right on the back of early crowding six days ago. However, today's contest looks a good opportunity for him to make a significant impact and, expected to turn handy behind likely pace-setter Ballygur Nidge (Trap 3), we're hopeful he can pile on the pressure from the three-quarter point and deservedly resume winning ways.

Witton Survivor (Trap 2) - 19.51 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham and up in class this evening and, on the back of a facile success in A1 company at Sunderland, WITTON SURVIVOR (Trap 2, 19.51) is fancied to continue the good work returned to sprint company. Impressing on previous visits to Colwick Park, his consistency over two-bend trips is an impressive one and we're hopeful he can steal first march from the blue jacket and enhance his good strike rate.

Dubh Gasta (Trap 3) - 20.06 Nottingham

The second heat of the Arena Racing Company Sprint Trophy comes up at 20.06 and having made an impressive start for the Tom Heilbron kennel, DUBH GASTA (Trap 3) is fancied to put up another bold showing. A winner in a fast time at Sheffield back in October, he was well prepared to make his sole competitive start since a winning one over C&D seven days ago, assuming control off the first bend and clearing away. A low-mileage sort for a June 20' whelp, it's distinctly possible he can step up further given that was his first look at the track and with his trapping looking assured since joining his present kennel, he could well prove tough to contain.