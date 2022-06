KILCOONEY LIMIT (Trap 2) - 19:44 Monmore

KILCOONEY LIMIT (Trap 2) can notch up a third win in four starts in the 19:44 stayers' event. He showed a good attitude when making all over this trip nine days ago and is the one to catch again.

WELL DONE BACON (Trap 4) - 20:43 Monmore

WELL DONE BACON (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 20:43 contest. She's been back in good form in this grade in recent weeks, gambled on and beaten only by one who has since completed a 4-timer on Friday. This looks easier and she can repel all her rivals.

NODUFF EXCALIBUR (Trap 2) - 21:18 Monmore

NODUFF EXCALIBUR (Trap 2) is set for another victory in the 21:18 finale. A dual A1-winner in the spring, he's gone down narrowly in this grade the last twice and had a couple of subsequent scorers behind when looking unlucky eight days ago.