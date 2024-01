Ballyboss Rose (Trap 5) - 17.49 Sheffield

The opening race on Sheffield's evening fixture comes up at 17.49 and BALLYBOSS ROSE (Trap 5) who comfortably rates the least exposed fancied to come out on top. No match for a much improved performer when finishing third on her most recent start, the daughter of Pestana still displayed plenty of pace on that occasion and she can turn handy at the very least out wide and come out on top with further progress in the offing.

Bacon Roll (Trap 2) - 19.14 Romford

Heat one of the Romford Friday Night 500 Maiden features our next selection at 19.14 and what rates a good opportunity for BACON ROLL (Trap 2) to come out on top. A multiple A1 scorer late last year, she's expected to lead up from a good berth on the inside and she should prove tough to contain.

Starcash Best (Trap 3) - 20.38 Newcastle

A winner over the 305m trip at Nottingham three starts back STARCASH BEST (Trap 3, 20.38) produced his best effort yet over 4 bends when runner-up in open class latest, reeled in only late on by a thriving sort. This return to sprinting rates a plus for the son of Ballymac Best and with a clear run on the approach to the opening corner, he can pass this test.