Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Backoftheline looks tough to catch

Sheffield - 16:17 - Back Romeo To Victory (Trap 4)

Romeo To Victory (T4) is fancied to follow up last week's dazzling display when he smashed through the 16-second barrier. His record when operating in the black jacket is an impressive one (3-4) and, with another swift exit from the traps, he should prove tough to contain.

Sheffield - 17:11 - Back Easy Ghosty (Trap 4)

Easy Ghosty (T4) could represent a spot of value here. A comfortable winner in a fast time on his penultimate start, his latest run behind a decidedly smart sort is best overlooked on account of trouble-in-running. This contest is less demanding on balance and the son of Kinloch Brae is expected to go close.

Hove - 17:19 - Back Backoftheline (Trap 1)

Following an encouraging debut effort, Backoftheline (T1) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. On the sectional clock this March '22 whelp holds good claims of leading this field and, with further improvement anticipated, she could prove tough to contain in a race lacking depth.