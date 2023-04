Droopys Loot (Trap 6) - 19.09 Kinsley

The opening heats of the Bresbet Gymcrack get underway at Kinsley this evening and DROOPYS LOOT (Trap 6) looks to hold sound claims of getting us off to a flyer at 19.09. An upwardly-mobile sort, landing back-to-back graded contests at Romford (dipped under 24 seconds latterly) he's evidently much better than his latest C&D trial would imply (badly crowded) and with an obvious chance of turning handy at the very least out wide, he can book his place in round two.

Wrighty (Trap 1) - 19.41 Kinsley

Heat three comes up at 19.41 and having showed definite ability in three outings to date, WRIGHTY (Trap 1) can get off the mark. The August 21' whelp impressed when dipping under 28 seconds in a C&D trial recently and entitled to come on for that run, he can soon be handy on the rails and account for these rivals.

Witton Favoloso (Trap 5) - 20.12 Kinsley

Our final selection features in heat five at 20.12 with Sunderland raider WITTON FAVOLOSO (Trap 5) fancied to justify forecast cramped odds and shed the maiden tag. Having showed plenty of promise at Sheffield recently, a recent C&D trial highlights he's a pup of considerable merit and in a race lacking depth, she can boss matters from lid rise and come out on top.