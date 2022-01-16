Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Back the Chelms'

Chelms Yes (Trap 4) - 14.52 Towcester

The first of three selections on Towcester's quality afternoon card comes in a maiden Open at 14.52, with CHELMS YES (T4) taken to get it right this time. He hasn't come close to matching his Irish form at the track, but this galloping circuit really should suit and this is an easier race than the one he contested a week ago.

Coppice Brewer (Trap 6) - 16.48 Towcester

One of the most exciting runners on the card is COPPICE BREWER (T6) who ran to a very high figure when a wide-margin winner in A4 company last month. I suspect it will be a while before he runs in graded company on that evidence and though he lacks a recent competitive run (did have a trial at Monmore) the switch to the stripes should help and he's basically a smashing prospect who can make all in the 16.48.

Chelms Switch (Trap 4) - 17.28 Towcester

Despite trapping well here last week, CHELMS SWITCH (T4) could never pull clear of his rivals and eventually suffered two pieces of serious crowding. That run is clearly easy-enough to forgive and the make-up of the 17.28 race looks ideal with a couple of moderate starters either side. With that in mind, Chelms Switch really ought to lead up and if he does get into a rhythm, he will be hard to peg back.