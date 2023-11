CLONA DUKE (Trap 3) - 19:34 Nottingham

CLONA DUKE (Trap 3) can take the first of the Eclipse heats at 19:34. The Select Stakes winner has had a break since his subsequent effort back in Ireland and seems sure to go far in this competition.

ANTIGUA ECLIPSE (Trap 4) - 19:51 Nottingham

ANTIGUA ECLIPSE (Trap 4) can keep his unbeaten record in Britain intact in the 19:51 Eclipse heat. The classy Ireland dog made it three from three for his new kennel at Nottingham ten days ago and looks set to dominate his rivals once again.

ROMEO COMMAND (Trap 2) - 20:36 Nottingham

ROMEO COMMAND (Trap 2) is the class act in the 20:36 contest. The Derby runner-up has won four of his five starts at Nottingham, Clona Duke the only one to lower his colours in the Select Stakes, and he'll be hard to beat.