Rapido Maria (Trap 4) - 18.19 Yarmouth

Yarmouth's 18.19 features our first selection and, comfortably one of the youngest pups on the card, RAPIDO MARIA (Trap 4) could be worth chancing on the back of an encouraging debut effort seven days ago. Understandably showing signs of inexperience, her effort on the clock still reads well in the context of this race and with progress on the cards, she can put up a bold showing with a clear run.

Come Asyouare (Trap 6) - 19.41 Yarmouth

A proven A1 operator at Yarmouth COME ASYOUARE's (Trap 6, 19.41) exploits in top-grade company recently have been rather mixed but he found an ease into A2 class a positive when runner-up on his latest outing, coming home well from mid-division to finish second. A danger to all when getting it right at the boxes, he won't need to be at his very best to play a lead role in this field and all looks set fair for a big run.

Sambar Seamus (Trap 4) - 20.21 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham SAMBAR SEAMUS (Trap 4, 20.21) has made a very promising start to his career at Nottingham, his early pace looking a potent weapon. Not seen to anything like best effect dropped back to the 480m trip on his most recent outing, he rates the likely leader back over 500m this evening and he can make every post a winning one.